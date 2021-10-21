Box: Francis Howell North 2, Troy Buchanan 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|2
|0
|2
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|10-8
|3-5
|41/2
|35/2
|Troy Buchanan
|5-13
|1-9
|24/1
|46/2
|Francis Howell North
|G
|A
|Ryan Dittmar (#9, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jackson Houk (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|JT Grabowski (#5, F)
|0
|1
|Hunter Shoulta (#14, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats have not been reported.
