Box: Francis Howell North 2, Troy Buchanan 1
12Final
Francis Howell North202
Troy Buchanan011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North10-83-541/235/2
Troy Buchanan5-131-924/146/2
Francis Howell NorthGA
Ryan Dittmar (#9, F, Sr.)10
Jackson Houk (#10, F, Sr.)10
JT Grabowski (#5, F)01
Hunter Shoulta (#14, D, Sr.)01

Troy Buchanan
Individual stats have not been reported.

