Box: Francis Howell North 2, Washington 1
Box: Francis Howell North 2, Washington 1

12Final
Francis Howell North022
Washington101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North5-72-57/127/2
Washington9-102-638/341/3
Francis Howell NorthGA
Joey Key (#5, M)10
JT Grabowski (#13)10
Ryan Dittmar (#9, F, Jr.)01
Cannon Murray (#6, M, Jr.)01

Washington
Individual stats have not been reported.

