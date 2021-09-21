Box: Francis Howell North 3, Pattonville 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|1
|2
|3
|Pattonville
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|4-5
|0-3
|18/2
|26/3
|Pattonville
|3-6
|1-0
|13/1
|20/2
|Francis Howell North
|G
|A
|JT Grabowski (#5, F)
|1
|0
|Kalen Shah (#7, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jack Galkowski (#13, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Dittmar (#9, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Hunter Shoulta (#14, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Pattonville
|Individual stats have not been reported.
