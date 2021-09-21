 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell North 3, Pattonville 2
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell North 3, Pattonville 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Francis Howell North123
Pattonville112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North4-50-318/226/3
Pattonville3-61-013/120/2
Francis Howell NorthGA
JT Grabowski (#5, F)10
Kalen Shah (#7, D, Sr.)10
Jack Galkowski (#13, F, Jr.)10
Ryan Dittmar (#9, F, Sr.)01
Hunter Shoulta (#14, D, Sr.)01

Pattonville
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Arenado gets 100th RBI, joins ‘Century Club’ with likes of Musial, Pujols and … Tom Herr (110 RBI and eight homers in ’85!)

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/201. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1) def. Francis Howell North (3-5), 4-1.3. CBC (6-1) was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News