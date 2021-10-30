Box: Francis Howell North 3, Ritenour 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Ritenour
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ritenour
|10-9
|5-2
|65/3
|37/2
|Francis Howell North
|11-10
|3-7
|45/2
|19/1
|Francis Howell North
|G
|A
|Jackson Houk (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Ryan Dittmar (#9, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|JT Grabowski (#5, F)
|1
|0
|Cannon Murray (#6, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Hunter Shoulta (#14, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
