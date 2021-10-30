 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 3, Ritenour 0
Box: Francis Howell North 3, Ritenour 0

12Final
Ritenour000
Francis Howell North213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ritenour10-95-265/337/2
Francis Howell North11-103-745/219/1
Francis Howell NorthGA
Jackson Houk (#10, F, Sr.)11
Ryan Dittmar (#9, F, Sr.)10
JT Grabowski (#5, F)10
Cannon Murray (#6, M, Sr.)01
Hunter Shoulta (#14, D, Sr.)01

