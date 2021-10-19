Box: Francis Howell North 4, Fort Zumwalt North 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|1
|3
|4
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|9-8
|3-5
|39/2
|34/2
|Fort Zumwalt North
|8-11
|2-7
|25/1
|45/2
|Francis Howell North
|G
|A
|Ryan Dittmar (#9, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Braydon Massman (#22, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Owen Miller (#3, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Morgan Huff (#16, M, Fr.)
|0
|2
|Cannon Murray (#6, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
