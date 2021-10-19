 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 4, Fort Zumwalt North 1
Box: Francis Howell North 4, Fort Zumwalt North 1

12Final
Francis Howell North134
Fort Zumwalt North011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North9-83-539/234/2
Fort Zumwalt North8-112-725/145/2
Francis Howell NorthGA
Ryan Dittmar (#9, F, Sr.)21
Braydon Massman (#22, D, Sr.)10
Owen Miller (#3, M, So.)10
Morgan Huff (#16, M, Fr.)02
Cannon Murray (#6, M, Sr.)01

Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats have not been reported.

