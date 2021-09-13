 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 4, Parkway North 1
Box: Francis Howell North 4, Parkway North 1

12Final
Parkway North101
Francis Howell North044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North1-50-04/114/2
Francis Howell North3-20-012/28/1
Parkway NorthGA
Micah Frank (#14, MID, Sr.)10

Francis Howell NorthGA
Ryan Dittmar (#9, F, Sr.)22
Peyton Caples (#2, D, Jr.)10
Koen Schaffer (#17, M, Sr.)10
Brandon Roider (#11, M, Jr.)01
Jack Galkowski (#13, F, Jr.)01

