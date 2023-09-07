|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|1
|3
|4
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|4-0
|2-0
|11/3
|4/1
|Troy Buchanan
|2-2
|0-2
|7/2
|10/2
|Francis Howell North
|G
|A
|Owen Miller (#3, MID, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Trent Leuthauser (#17, MID, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Connor Neu (#18, DEF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|JT Grabowski (#9, FWD, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Aiden Manthey (#17, DEF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Logan Hendricks (#19, MID, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats have not been reported.