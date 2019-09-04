Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Fredericktown134
St. Clair000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fredericktown1-00-04/40/0
St. Clair0-10-00/04/4
Fredericktown
Individual stats have not been reported.

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.