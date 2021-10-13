Box: Freeburg 2, Harrisburg, Illinois 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Harrisburg, Illinois
|0
|0
|1
|Freeburg
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Harrisburg, Illinois
|2-1
|0-0
|8/3
|6/2
|Freeburg
|13-9
|3-2
|63/21
|43/14
|Harrisburg, Illinois
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
|Freeburg
|G
|A
|Bryce Loesche (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Owen Zobrist (#18, M, So.)
|1
|0
