Box: Freeburg 2, Mount Vernon, Illinois 1
Box: Freeburg 2, Mount Vernon, Illinois 1

12Final
Mount Vernon, Illinois101
Freeburg022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Vernon, Illinois0-10-01/12/2
Freeburg2-00-03/31/1
Mount Vernon, Illinois
Individual stats have not been reported.

FreeburgGA
Aidan Lougeay (#7, F, Sr.)10
Will Weber (#11, F, Sr.)10
Carson Ott (#14, D, Jr.)01

