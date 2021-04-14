Box: Freeburg 3, Lebanon, Illinois 0 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 14, 2021 Apr 14, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 12FinalFreeburg213Lebanon, Illinois000OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgFreeburg5-114-224/251/3Lebanon, Illinois0-70-44/034/2 FreeburgGAAidan Parrish (#13, M, Fr.)20Connor Luchtefeld (#12, D, Jr.)10Aidan Lougeay (#7, F, Jr.)02Austin Merrit (#22, F, Jr.)01 0 comments Tags 04-14-2021 Lebanon Illinois STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boys Soccer Althoff rallies from first deficit to knock off Alton Marquette Apr 1, 2021 ALTON — Althoff sniper Mason Wagner wasn't sure how to react. Boys Soccer Best performances Apr 11, 2021 Best performances (1 Goal Minimum) Boys Soccer Box: Bayless 1, Brentwood 0 Apr 9, 2021 12FinalBrentwood000Bayless011 Boys Soccer Top 10 schedule, results Apr 13, 2021 Large school schools - 4/121. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell… Boys Soccer Top 10 schedule, results Apr 12, 2021 Large school schools - 4/111. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell… Boys Soccer Box: Waterloo 2, Alton 1 Apr 12, 2021 12FinalAlton011Waterloo112 Boys Soccer Recap: Mascoutah slips past Waterloo Apr 10, 2021 Mascoutah trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 4-2 double overtime victory over visiting Waterloo Saturday. Boys Soccer Box: Althoff 9, Mount Vernon, Illinois 0 Apr 10, 2021 12FinalAlthoff819Mount Vernon, Illinois000 Boys Soccer Box: Columbia 4, Collinsville 1 Apr 12, 2021 12FinalCollinsville101Columbia314 Boys Soccer Recap: Bayless waltzes over Maplewood-RH Mar 30, 2021 Bayless breezed by Maplewood-RH 8-0 Tuesday at Maplewood-RH.