Box: Freeburg 4, Greenville 0
BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
Apr 8, 2021

12FinalFreeburg224Greenville000OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgFreeburg3-82-213/141/4Greenville3-92-515/132/3

FreeburgGAOwen Zobrist (#18, M, Fr.)14Nolan Schanz (#9, D, Sr.)10Connor Luchtefeld (#12, D, Jr.)10Aidan Parrish (#13, M, Fr.)10

Tags
04-08-2021
Greenville
Box