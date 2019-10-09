Red October special: Subscribe now
12Final
Lebanon, Illinois011
Freeburg707
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois1-110-712/1111/9
Freeburg9-145-250/469/5
Lebanon, Illinois
Individual stats have not been reported.

FreeburgGA
Elliott Crowder (#8, M, Sr.)21
Bryce Loesche (#10, M, So.)02
Payton Lyon (#22, D, Sr.)10
Noah Stock (#15, D, Sr.)10
Ryan Cox (#20, M, Sr.)10
Carson Ott (#14, M, Fr.)10
Caleb Weber (#16)10
Sam Zittel (#19, M, Sr.)01
Aiden Lougeay (#7, D, So.)01
Gavin Schanz (#11)01

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.