|1
|2
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0
|1
|1
|Freeburg
|7
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|1-11
|0-7
|12/1
|111/9
|Freeburg
|9-14
|5-2
|50/4
|69/5
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|G
|A
|Elliott Crowder (#8, M, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Bryce Loesche (#10, M, So.)
|0
|2
|Payton Lyon (#22, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Noah Stock (#15, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Cox (#20, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carson Ott (#14, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Caleb Weber (#16)
|1
|0
|Sam Zittel (#19, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Aiden Lougeay (#7, D, So.)
|0
|1
|Gavin Schanz (#11)
|0
|1