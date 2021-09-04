 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 1, Edwardsville 0
0 comments

Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 1, Edwardsville 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123Final
Edwardsville0000
Gateway Legacy Christian0011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Edwardsville5-12-015/23/0
Gateway Legacy Christian3-00-016/34/1
Gateway Legacy Christian
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News