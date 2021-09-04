 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 1, Morton 0
0 comments

Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 1, Morton 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Gateway Legacy Christian001
Morton000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian4-00-017/34/1
Morton0-10-00/01/0
Gateway Legacy ChristianGA
Pedro Lucas (#21, F, Sr.)10
Hilary Odhiambo (#20, F, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News