Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Gillespie112
Staunton101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gillespie2-10-07/213/3
Staunton0-50-05/118/4
Gillespie
Individual stats have not been reported.

StauntonGA
Brent Kinder (#3, DEF, Sr.)10

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.