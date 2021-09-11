 Skip to main content
Box: Granite City 2, Alton 1
Box: Granite City 2, Alton 1

12Final
Alton011
Granite City112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton0-70-31/031/4
Granite City5-30-020/313/2
Alton
Individual stats have not been reported.

Granite CityGA
Cade Bobbitt (#9, Mid, Sr.)20

Boys Soccer

