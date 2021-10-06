 Skip to main content
Box: Granite City 3, Columbia 2
Box: Granite City 3, Columbia 2

12Final
Columbia022
Granite City213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia9-75-068/418/1
Granite City10-80-037/230/2
ColumbiaGA
Jack Steckler (#19, M, Jr.)20
Cam Ellner (#7, B, Sr.)01

Granite CityGA
Brady Smallie (#21, D, Jr.)20
Elliott Boyer (#10, F, Sr.)10
Cade Bobbitt (#9, Mid, Sr.)01
Ryan DeGonia (#8, F, Sr.)01

