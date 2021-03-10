Box: Granite City 3, Triad 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Granite City
|0
|3
|3
|Triad
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|1-0
|0-0
|3/3
|2/2
|Triad
|1-1
|0-0
|3/3
|3/3
|Granite City
|G
|A
|Ryan Degonia (#8, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Chase Reeves (#9, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Elliott Boyer (#15, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Caden Hibbets (#12, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Aiden Johnson (#20, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Triad
|G
|A
|Jake Ellis (#4, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Tobey Suter (#18, FOR, So.)
|1
|0
