Box: Granite City 3, Triad 2
12Final
Granite City033
Triad112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City1-00-03/32/2
Triad1-10-03/33/3
Granite CityGA
Ryan Degonia (#8, Jr.)11
Chase Reeves (#9, Sr.)10
Elliott Boyer (#15, Jr.)10
Caden Hibbets (#12, Jr.)01
Aiden Johnson (#20, Jr.)01

TriadGA
Jake Ellis (#4, M, Jr.)11
Tobey Suter (#18, FOR, So.)10

