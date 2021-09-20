 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Granite City 4, Highland 1
0 comments

Box: Granite City 4, Highland 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Granite City134
Highland101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City6-50-024/219/2
Highland6-51-334/318/2
Granite CityGA
Elliott Boyer (#10, F, Sr.)20
Ivan Hernandez (#14, M, Jr.)10
Judah Black (#19, M, Sr.)10
Cade Bobbitt (#9, Mid, Sr.)01
Ian Knobeloch-Narvaez (#7, M, Sr.)01
Ryan DeGonia (#8, F, Sr.)01
Alex Weaver (#15, D, Jr.)01

Highland
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos, chasing some September club history, leads league in relievers’ WHIP

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News