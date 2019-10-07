Red October special: Subscribe now
12Final
Granite City011
Father McGivney000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City4-110-024/140/2
Father McGivney11-80-121/132/2
Granite CityGA
Ayoba Francis (#20, FOR, Sr.)10
Elliott Boyer (#15, FOR, So.)01

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.