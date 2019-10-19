Team up with us for 99¢
12Final
Granite City011
Gibault000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City6-120-029/144/2
Gibault2-160-016/151/3
Granite CityGA
Ayoba Francis (#20, FOR, Sr.)10
Michael Boyd (#2, MID, Sr.)01

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.