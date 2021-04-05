 Skip to main content
Box: Hancock 2, Crossroads College Prep 1
Box: Hancock 2, Crossroads College Prep 1

12345Final
Hancock010012
Crossroads College Prep100001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hancock3-53-317/219/2
Crossroads College Prep2-32-211/110/1
HancockGA
Dominik Marsala (Jr.)10

Crossroads College Prep
Individual stats have not been reported.

Sports