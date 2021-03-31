 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Hancock 5, Valley Park 1
0 comments

Box: Hancock 5, Valley Park 1

  • 0
12Final
Valley Park011
Hancock325
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valley Park0-60-31/039/6
Hancock2-52-315/218/3
Valley Park
Individual stats have not been reported.

HancockGA
Dominik Marsala (Jr.)20
Amir Ugarak (Sr.)10
Gavin Ehret (Sr.)10
Josue Tonorio (Sr.)10
Tarik Ait Haj Kaddour (Jr.)02

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 3/271. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 3/261. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports