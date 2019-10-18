|1
|2
|Final
|Valley Park
|1
|0
|1
|Hancock
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|7-13
|2-6
|42/2
|66/3
|Hancock
|11-6
|6-3
|20/1
|31/2
|Valley Park
|G
|A
|Ian Steinkamp
|1
|0
|Ali Abdalla
|0
|1
|Hancock
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|1
|2
|Final
|Valley Park
|1
|0
|1
|Hancock
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|7-13
|2-6
|42/2
|66/3
|Hancock
|11-6
|6-3
|20/1
|31/2
|Valley Park
|G
|A
|Ian Steinkamp
|1
|0
|Ali Abdalla
|0
|1
|Hancock
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.