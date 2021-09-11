Box: Hannibal 9, Maplewood-RH 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1
|2
|Hannibal
|4
|5
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Maplewood-RH
|3-3
|0-0
|13/2
|29/5
|Hannibal
|2-1
|0-0
|17/3
|4/1
|Maplewood-RH
|G
|A
|Zach Kaufmann (#15, MID, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jake Miller (#22, FOR, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Hannibal
|Individual stats have not been reported.
