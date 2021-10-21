Box: Hazelwood Central 3, Hazelwood East 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|0
|0
|0
|Hazelwood Central
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|1-16
|0-6
|16/1
|85/5
|Hazelwood Central
|6-10
|4-4
|36/2
|63/4
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin
-
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
|Hazelwood Central
|G
|A
|Michael Fortner (#7, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Hassan Fofana (#15, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Papa Gueye (#21, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Rayon Cunningham (#11, So.)
|0
|1
|Jack Shelton (#5, Fr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.