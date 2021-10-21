 Skip to main content
Box: Hazelwood Central 3, Hazelwood East 0
Box: Hazelwood Central 3, Hazelwood East 0

12Final
Hazelwood East000
Hazelwood Central123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East1-160-616/185/5
Hazelwood Central6-104-436/263/4
Hazelwood CentralGA
Michael Fortner (#7, Fr.)10
Hassan Fofana (#15, Sr.)10
Papa Gueye (#21, Sr.)10
Rayon Cunningham (#11, So.)01
Jack Shelton (#5, Fr.)01

