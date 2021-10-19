Box: Hazelwood Central 3, McCluer 1

|1
|2
|Final
|McCluer
|1
|0
|1
|Hazelwood Central
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer
|3-8
|2-3
|25/2
|39/4
|Hazelwood Central
|5-10
|3-4
|33/3
|63/6
|McCluer
|G
|A
|Kevin Estrada (#23, Jr.)
|1
|0
-
|Hazelwood Central
|G
|A
|Rayon Cunningham (#11, So.)
|2
|0
|Amare Dupske (#2, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Keith Quinn (#4, So.)
|0
|1
