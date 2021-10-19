 Skip to main content
Box: Hazelwood Central 3, McCluer 1
Box: Hazelwood Central 3, McCluer 1

12Final
McCluer101
Hazelwood Central123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer3-82-325/239/4
Hazelwood Central5-103-433/363/6
McCluerGA
Kevin Estrada (#23, Jr.)10

Hazelwood CentralGA
Rayon Cunningham (#11, So.)20
Amare Dupske (#2, Sr.)11
Keith Quinn (#4, So.)01

