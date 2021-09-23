Box: Hazelwood Central 3, McCluer North 2

|1
|2
|Final
|McCluer North
|2
|0
|2
|Hazelwood Central
|0
|3
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer North
|0-5
|0-1
|4/1
|23/5
|Hazelwood Central
|3-5
|1-1
|21/4
|28/6
|McCluer North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Hazelwood Central
|G
|A
|Papa Gueye (#21, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Rayon Cunningham (#11, So.)
|1
|1
|Amare Dupske (#2, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Angel Lopez-Pinacho (#3, So.)
|0
|1
