Box: Hazelwood Central 6, McCluer 4

|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood Central
|0
|0
|6
|McCluer
|0
|0
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|2-3
|0-1
|15/3
|18/4
|McCluer
|1-2
|0-0
|11/2
|9/2
|Hazelwood Central
|G
|A
|Rayon Cunningham (#11, So.)
|3
|1
|Papa Gueye (#21, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Michael Fortner (#7, Fr.)
|0
|2
|Olasubomi Adekunle (#1, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Brandon Bragg (So.)
|0
|1
|Hassan Fofana (#15, Sr.)
|0
|1
|McCluer
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.