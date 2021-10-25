Box: Hazelwood East 3, Cardinal Ritter 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|1
|2
|3
|Cardinal Ritter
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|2-16
|0-6
|19/1
|85/4
|Cardinal Ritter
|1-5
|0-1
|3/0
|35/2
|Hazelwood East
|G
|A
|Elijah Chillers (#6)
|2
|1
|Lynus Mitchell (#8)
|1
|1
|Daniel Awodeyi (#11)
|0
|1
