 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Hazelwood East 3, Cardinal Ritter 0
0 comments

Box: Hazelwood East 3, Cardinal Ritter 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Hazelwood East123
Cardinal Ritter000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East2-160-619/185/4
Cardinal Ritter1-50-13/035/2
Hazelwood EastGA
Elijah Chillers (#6)21
Lynus Mitchell (#8)11
Daniel Awodeyi (#11)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/211. SLUH (20-1) def. De Smet (9-8), 2-0.2. Chaminade (14-4) def. Priory (7-10), 4-0.3. CBC (15-4) def. Vianney (8-9…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News