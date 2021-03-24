 Skip to main content
Box: Hazelwood West 3, University City 1
12Final
Hazelwood West213
University City101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood West1-00-03/31/1
University City1-10-06/67/7
Hazelwood West
Individual stats have not been reported.

University CityGA
Chance Pinkston (Jr.)10
Lucas Dean (Jr.)01

