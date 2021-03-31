Box: Hazelwood West 6, University City 3 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 31, 2021 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 12FinalUniversity City033Hazelwood West156OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgUniversity City1-20-09/313/4Hazelwood West5-11-024/89/3 University CityGALucas Dean (Jr.)20Jack Forster (Fr.)03Nate Martin (Sr.)10 Hazelwood WestIndividual stats have not been reported. 0 comments Tags 03-31-2021 West5-11-024 Stat Hazelwood Carpentry STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boys Soccer Triad blanks Highland to open Mississippi Valley Conference action Mar 16, 2021 TROY, Ill. — Sometimes the ball would careen in random directions when it struck divots and grooves in the grass on Triad High School's soccer… Boys Soccer Recap: Brentwood rips Valley Park Mar 23, 2021 Brentwood got four goals and two assists from Francisco Zuluaga and two goals and two assists from Kiaro Herdlick in a 8-0 victory over Valley… Boys Soccer Best performances Mar 30, 2021 Best performances (1 Goal Minimum) Boys Soccer Top 10 schedule, results Mar 28, 2021 Large school schools - 3/271. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell… Boys Soccer Box: Salem, Illinois 5, Valmeyer 1 Mar 29, 2021 12FinalValmeyer101Salem, Illinois415 Boys Soccer Top 10 schedule, results Mar 27, 2021 Large school schools - 3/261. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell… Boys Soccer Box: Hazelwood West 3, University City 1 Mar 24, 2021 12FinalHazelwood West213University City101 Boys Soccer Box: Althoff 3, Granite City 1 Mar 22, 2021 12FinalGranite City101Althoff303 Boys Soccer Box: Bayless 8, Valley Park 0 Mar 24, 2021 12FinalBayless628Valley Park000 Boys Soccer Box: Hazelwood Central 5, McCluer 2 Mar 24, 2021 12FinalHazelwood Central325McCluer112