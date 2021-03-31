 Skip to main content
Box: Hazelwood West 6, University City 3
12Final
University City033
Hazelwood West156
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City1-20-09/313/4
Hazelwood West5-11-024/89/3
University CityGA
Lucas Dean (Jr.)20
Jack Forster (Fr.)03
Nate Martin (Sr.)10

Hazelwood West
Individual stats have not been reported.

