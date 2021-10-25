Box: Hazelwood West 8, McCluer North 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood West
|5
|3
|8
|McCluer North
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|5-15
|3-4
|38/2
|60/3
|McCluer North
|3-8
|2-1
|15/1
|57/3
|Hazelwood West
|G
|A
|Isaac Garcia (#2)
|3
|3
|Bryce Buchheit (#13)
|2
|2
|Trent Keathley (#3)
|2
|0
|Joel Dioro (#11)
|1
|1
|Austin Burgio (#7)
|0
|1
|Nolan Lippard (#12)
|0
|1
