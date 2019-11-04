Subscribe for 99¢
1Final
Hazelwood Central00
Hazelwood West11
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood Central11-116-263/343/2
Hazelwood West9-152-866/365/3
Hazelwood West
Individual stats have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.