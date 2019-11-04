|1
|Final
|Hazelwood Central
|0
|0
|Hazelwood West
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|11-11
|6-2
|63/3
|43/2
|Hazelwood West
|9-15
|2-8
|66/3
|65/3
|Hazelwood West
|Individual stats have not been reported.
