 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Highland 2, Breese Central 1
0 comments

Box: Highland 2, Breese Central 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Breese Central101
Highland022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central0-10-01/12/2
Highland1-00-02/21/1
Breese Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

HighlandGA
Alex Roach (#7, M, Sr.)10
Nick Schoeck (#21, D, Jr.)10
Tyler Herman (#8, F, Sr.)01
Owen Morris (#19, D, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News