Box: Highland 2, Jerseyville 1
Box: Highland 2, Jerseyville 1

12Final
Jerseyville011
Highland022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jerseyville3-30-323/314/2
Highland2-31-36/18/1
JerseyvilleGA
Nishal Badalla (#11, M, Sr.)10

Highland
Individual stats have not been reported.

