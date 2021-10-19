 Skip to main content
Box: Highland 3, Alton Marquette 2
Box: Highland 3, Alton Marquette 2

1234Final
Highland11013
Alton Marquette11002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland10-143-761/256/2
Alton Marquette11-80-065/329/1
HighlandGA
Alex Roach (#7, M, Sr.)10
Caden Newman (#22, D, Sr.)10
Jacob Lewis (#15, M, So.)10
Owen Morris (#19, D, Sr.)01
Luke Morris (#2, M, So.)01
Zane Korte (#14, F, So.)01

Alton Marquette
Individual stats have not been reported.

