Box: Highland 3, Alton Marquette 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Highland
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Alton Marquette
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|10-14
|3-7
|61/2
|56/2
|Alton Marquette
|11-8
|0-0
|65/3
|29/1
|Highland
|G
|A
|Alex Roach (#7, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Caden Newman (#22, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jacob Lewis (#15, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Owen Morris (#19, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Luke Morris (#2, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Zane Korte (#14, F, So.)
|0
|1
|Alton Marquette
|Individual stats have not been reported.
