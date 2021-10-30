Box: Hillsboro 1, Farmington 0

|1
|Final
|Hillsboro
|1
|1
|Farmington
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|11-12
|2-3
|50/2
|53/2
|Farmington
|6-10
|1-3
|29/1
|49/2
-
Illinois boys soccer postseason roundup: Althoff advances into first state final
-
Fort Zumwalt South, MICDS shooting for repeat state championships in boys soccer
-
Althoff takes aim on winning first boys soccer state title
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season
|Hillsboro
|G
|A
|Nick Marchetti (#8, So.)
|1
|0
|Elliott Puhse (#4, Jr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.