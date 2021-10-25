Box: Hillsboro 2, Lutheran South 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|Hillsboro
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|6-14
|1-4
|22/1
|61/3
|Hillsboro
|8-12
|2-3
|39/2
|52/3
|Hillsboro
|G
|A
|Nick Marchetti (#8, So.)
|1
|1
|Colton Leonard (#12, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dylan Mooney (#16, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
