Box: Hillsboro 2, Sikeston 1
Box: Hillsboro 2, Sikeston 1

12Final
Hillsboro022
Sikeston101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro7-122-337/252/2
Sikeston4-40-114/117/1
HillsboroGA
Colton Leonard (#12, Sr.)11
Nick Marchetti (#8, So.)11

Sikeston
Individual stats have not been reported.

