Box: Hillsboro 2, Sikeston 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Hillsboro
|0
|2
|2
|Sikeston
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|7-12
|2-3
|37/2
|52/2
|Sikeston
|4-4
|0-1
|14/1
|17/1
|Hillsboro
|G
|A
|Colton Leonard (#12, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Nick Marchetti (#8, So.)
|1
|1
Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
|Sikeston
|Individual stats have not been reported.
