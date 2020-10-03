Box: Hillsboro 4, Sikeston 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Sikeston
|1
|0
|1
|Hillsboro
|3
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sikeston
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|4/4
|Hillsboro
|3-9
|1-1
|23/23
|35/35
|Sikeston
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|G
|A
|Nick Marchetti (#18, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Werner Finder (#6, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Devin Guenther (#7, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Walker (#21, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Elliott Puhse (#4, So.)
|0
|1
|Colton Leonard (#12, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Sergio Cruz (#8, Sr.)
|0
|1
