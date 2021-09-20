Box: Hillsboro 8, Fredericktown 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Hillsboro
|6
|2
|8
|Fredericktown
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|1-6
|0-2
|14/2
|27/4
|Fredericktown
|1-2
|0-0
|4/1
|12/2
|Hillsboro
|G
|A
|Colton Leonard (#12, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Nick Marchetti (#8, So.)
|1
|3
|Muhammad Ilyas (#18, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Patrick Lee (#14, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jeremiah Horton (#11, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ethan Canania (#5, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Andrew Chaves (#21, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Carson Leonard (#13, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Gabe Perry (So.)
|0
|1
