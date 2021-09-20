 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro 8, Fredericktown 0
Box: Hillsboro 8, Fredericktown 0

12Final
Hillsboro628
Fredericktown000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro1-60-214/227/4
Fredericktown1-20-04/112/2
HillsboroGA
Colton Leonard (#12, Sr.)30
Nick Marchetti (#8, So.)13
Muhammad Ilyas (#18, Sr.)20
Patrick Lee (#14, Sr.)10
Jeremiah Horton (#11, Sr.)10
Ethan Canania (#5, Fr.)01
Andrew Chaves (#21, Sr.)01
Carson Leonard (#13, Jr.)01
Gabe Perry (So.)01

