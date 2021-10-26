 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro 9, St. Clair 1
Box: Hillsboro 9, St. Clair 1

12Final
Hillsboro819
St. Clair101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro9-122-348/253/2
St. Clair0-170-67/0117/5
HillsboroGA
Nick Marchetti (#8, So.)21
Ryker Williams (#2, Sr.)20
Colton Leonard (#12, Sr.)20
Ethan Canania (#5, Fr.)12
Patrick Lee (#14, Sr.)11
Tate Volmert (#1, Sr.)11
Jeremiah Horton (#11, Sr.)01

St. Clair
Individual stats have not been reported.

News