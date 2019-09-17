Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Hillsboro006
De Soto001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro4-02-013/32/0
De Soto2-20-19/211/2
Hillsboro
Individual stats have not been reported.

De SotoGA
Chase Reichmuth (So.)10
Tyler Dutton (Sr.)01

