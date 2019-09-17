|1
|2
|Final
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|6
|De Soto
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|4-0
|2-0
|13/3
|2/0
|De Soto
|2-2
|0-1
|9/2
|11/2
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|De Soto
|G
|A
|Chase Reichmuth (So.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Dutton (Sr.)
|0
|1
|1
|2
