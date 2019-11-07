Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Windsor (Imperial)000
Hillsboro101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)6-181-434/161/3
Hillsboro18-54-174/328/1
Hillsboro
Individual stats have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.