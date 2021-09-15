 Skip to main content
Box: Holt 3, Francis Howell Central 2
Box: Holt 3, Francis Howell Central 2

1234Final
Holt20013
Francis Howell Central11002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt2-41-09/120/3
Francis Howell Central5-21-28/114/2
HoltGA
Andrew Bergmann (#9, Sr.)11
Dylan Weicht (#8, Sr.)10
Oscar Sargent (#19, Sr.)10
Clayton Garofalo (#14, Jr.)01
Cooper Hayes (#10, Jr.)01

Francis Howell Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

