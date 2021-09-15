Box: Holt 3, Francis Howell Central 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Francis Howell Central
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|2-4
|1-0
|9/1
|20/3
|Francis Howell Central
|5-2
|1-2
|8/1
|14/2
|Holt
|G
|A
|Andrew Bergmann (#9, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Dylan Weicht (#8, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Oscar Sargent (#19, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Clayton Garofalo (#14, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Cooper Hayes (#10, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.
