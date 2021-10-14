Box: Holt 5, Troy Buchanan 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|1
|0
|1
|Holt
|3
|2
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|5-11
|1-8
|23/1
|42/3
|Holt
|6-9
|3-4
|34/2
|42/3
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Holt
|G
|A
|Clayton Garofalo (#14, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Trenton Garofalo (#5, So.)
|2
|0
|Andrew Bergmann (#9, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Connor Keegan (#7, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Cooper Hayes (#10, Jr.)
|0
|1
Tags
