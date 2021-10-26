Box: Holt 6, St. Charles 0

|1
|Final
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|Holt
|3
|3
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|11-9
|5-2
|48/2
|35/2
|Holt
|7-12
|3-7
|46/2
|54/3
|Holt
|G
|A
|Andrew Bergmann (#9, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Cooper Hayes (#10, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Clayton Garofalo (#14, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Oscar Sargent (#19, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Adrian Rodriquez (#16, So.)
|1
|0
|Landon Strasser (#11, So.)
|0
|2
|Connor Keegan (#7, Sr.)
|0
|1
