Box: Holt 6, Troy Buchanan 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Holt
|3
|3
|6
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|4-6
|2-2
|22/2
|31/3
|Troy Buchanan
|5-6
|1-3
|21/2
|27/2
|Holt
|G
|A
|Landon Strasser (#11, So.)
|2
|3
|Andrew Bergmann (#9, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Trenton Garofalo (#5, So.)
|1
|1
|Cooper Hayes (#10, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|G
|A
|Levi Caldwell (#20, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Mitchell Ottinger (#12, M, Jr.)
|0
|2
